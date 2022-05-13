AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens question Ravi and Sargun for the bizarre fan strangulation scene in Swaran Ghar

Are they inspired by Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, they had practically crossed all boundaries of bringing such stupid scenes on television and now, makers really need to look into the quality as they are all such great actors.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 12:31
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens question Ravi and Sargun for the bizarre fan strangulation scene in Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is not only heart touching but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

Also read: Swaran Ghar: Explosive! Yug tells Swaran that Nimmo and Kiran spiked Ajit's drink

Currently, in Swaran Ghar the show has been on the edge with the high voltage drama, but the recent episode revealed, that Ajit helps Swaran in completing the assignment for the school project, at the school, Swaran's dupatta gets stuck in the fan and Ait rushes to save her, this science defying shot has become a troll for everyone around. This is what the fans have to say about it: 

Naveen Singh: Who approves these bizarre scenes, Ravi and Sargun aren't really keeping an eye on what is going on in their show or what? 

Vishal Patel: We thought the bizarre scenes were gone and we were expecting a lot from the show but they have also begun to use the same tactic it seems. Let us just hope this was first and last. 

Minal Soraiya: Are they inspired by Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, they had practically crossed all boundaries of bringing such stupid scenes on television and now, makers really need to look into the quality as they are all such great actors. 

What is your take on this?

Also read: Swaran Ghar: OMG! Ajit forces Swaran to dance with him, expresses his feelings to her

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ajay Singh Chaudhary Sangita Ghosh Ronit Roy Rohit Chaudhary Sandeep S Sharma Shashwat Tripathi Shayani Sahu Bhaweeka Chaudhary swaran ghar Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 12:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Rashami Desai solo trip to US is all setting travel goals, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read...
Anupama: Major Drama! Anuj’s VVIP guests taunt Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupama never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Imlie: Wow! Check out the intimate moments between Aryan and Imlie; their chemistry sets the screen on fire
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Must Read! Read on to know more about the siblings of these famous South Indian actors
MUMBAI: outh Indian actors are indeed garnering a lot of love and appreciation not only at the regional level but also...
Ouch! This is how Kangana Ranaut threatened Kapil Sharma
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged to his longtime girlfriend, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was in news for being busy with his upcoming film Apne 2 in...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Check out famous south Indian actors and their siblings
Must Read! Read on to know more about the siblings of these famous South Indian actors
Latest Video