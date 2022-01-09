AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens question the makers on removing Ankit Gupta from the new Udaariyaan's Montage

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Netizens had already been upset with the current track and now that the new montage doesn't have Ankit Gupta they are extremely furious with the makers. Some spoke about the biases, while some revealed about how it is unfair to Ankit who has given his soul to the show. Check it out:

Jasmine plans on putting Naaz in school and she does her admission to the same school as Nehmat, she wants Naaz to get closer to the family so that she can come out of the trauma but Rupy warns her to stay away from Tejo and the Virks. Naaz and Nehmat start bonding with each other and Naaz calls Nehmat and Tejo home, this creates a scary situation for Jasmine. What will she do now? Will they come face to face?

