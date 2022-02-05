Audience Verdict: Netizens say reality shows these days are a joke and extremely predictable

MUMBAI: These days, many reality shows are on air. The audience is hooked to them as the talent on the shows is incredible.

But reality shows have now become very predictable. Before the finale itself, the audience comes to know who would be the winner of the show.

For example, when Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan began, it was a given that Akash would win the show. The same was the case with India’s Got Talent.

Now, the same is happening with Dance India Dance Little Masters. Everyone believes that Adyashree will win. Based on how the judges behave with the contestants, one can guage who would be the winner. There is nothing real about these shows.

This is what the audience had to say about it.

Zain Khan: The moment any reality show begins and sometimes during the audition round itself, we come to know who would be the winner of the show. The votes and everything are just a gimmick. The shows have become so predictable.

Priya Chopra: The judges in the beginning itself will give special importance to certain contestants, and that’s when we come to know which contestant will reach the finale of the show. In the beginning itself, we lose interest in the show.

Sanya Malhotra: Every reality show these days has become too predictable, and we come to know the winner very quickly. Then how will someone have the interest in watching any reality show? There is nothing real in these shows anymore.

Sahil Khan: When I watched Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan for the first time and when Akash performed, the way the judges took care of him clearly showed me the winner. The same thing is happening in Dance India Dance Little Masters, where we have come to know that Adyashree will be the winner of the show. No doubt that she is talented.

Pooja Singh: These shows shouldn’t be called reality shows but should be called scripted shows, where everything is written before and one knows what is happening on the show. Whenever I start watching a reality show, I know who the winners of the show are.

What do you think? Do you agree with the audience?

Do let us know in the comments below.

