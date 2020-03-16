Audience Verdict: What! Netizens say “To increase the TRP’s of the serial the makers get the lead actors married again and again”

These days the lead actors of the serial get married again and again and seems like the makers of the show are doing so in order to increase the TRP and the audience feels that the concept is very repetitive.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 20:28
MUMBAI: The success of every serial depends on the TRP ratings. If the ratings are high then the show is a huge success, and these days, to make a show successful, the makers have to bring a lot of twists and turns on the show and it’s not that easy. 

One of the formulas that the makers use is getting the actors of the show married again and again either with the same person or someone else. The lead actors get separated and then re-marry thus making the narrative boring and repetitive. 

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi, etc, we have seen these tracks working out wonders and gaining the highest TRPs. 

The netizens feel that it’s time for change and the writers of the show should just stop it. 

Check out what the audience has to say :

Poonam Sharma:  This formula to make the show a success is going on for a while now and as an audience, we are used to seeing the lead actors get married again and again, yes we won’t deny that at times this concept works wonders for the show but then in the present times it will be tough to accept such things. 

Priya Rai: If actors are not getting married again and again that means it’s not an Indian show and this is a very common track that takes place but in today’s time I doubt it would work and the people would call it a foolish step. 

Karan Singh:  This type of track is the USP of the serials these days, in every serial one can see the lead actors getting re–married again either to their respective partners or to someone else, but then what can one say, it works for the serial and that’s what matters. 

Aishwarya Roy:  Re-marriage in serials and getting married… God knows for how many times it will keep happening. It has become a trend in television, and the fact that it works for the serials speaks volumes and I don’t think it’s going to change anytime soon. 

Well, seems like the audience is not in favour of the re-marriage track these days on television and are excepting the makers to come up with something innovative. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

