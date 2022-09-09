Audience Verdict: Netizens want the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to bring in contestants similar to the ones in its season 13 and say, “If you manage to bring contestants like them this season will be a huge success”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and most successful reality shows on television and now it's gearing up for the upcoming season.

Last year, Bigg Boss Season 15 in the initial days did very well but then once the love story began between Tejasswi and Karan the TRP dropped down to another level and the show couldn’t climb up the TRP ratings



Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show whereas Pratik Sehjapal was the first runner–up of the show, the finale also received a lot of flak from the audience as they felt that Pratik deserved to win and by declaring Tejasswi as the winner of the show the channel seemed to have fixed the winner claims fans.

Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the fans are already hinting to the makers and the channel that this time, they should be getting good contestants on the show to make the show a success.

Fans are insisting that they bring contestants like Bigg Boss 13 as the show was so interesting because the players gave so much content that the fans were glued to the screen.

Some have also said that look at the success and fandom that the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 got and where they have reached today. Asim, Shehnaaz, late actor Siddarth Shukla, Para, Mahira, Rashami Desai, Himanshi, and Shefali are the few contestants who have made it big through that season and are still remembered.



Check out what the audience’s had to say:



Karan Kapoor: I still remember Bigg Boss 13 so clearly the contestants on the show are still remembered and no wonder that season is considered as a cult one. There wasn’t a dull moment on the show and the credit goes to the contestants who were so interesting to watch, I wish the makers in the upcoming season brings some interesting players, and trust me the show would a huge success.



Pooja Singh: Don’t even remind me of Bigg Boss 13, what a season it was loved every moment of it. All the contestants were so interesting and they kept the fans glued to the screen, one used to look forward to watching the episode, but post that all the seasons were very boring and there wasn’t to look forward to. The makers have to get interesting contestants on the show just like Bigg Boss 13 and the show would do wonders.

Aryan Khan: Bigg Boss 13 is a cult season I don’t think any season can touch upon that. Even Bigg Boss 15 the contestants were interesting at the beginning and hence it was doing good when it came to TRP ratings, but then the whole love story track that was produced was not acceptable by the audience and the ratings feel and couldn’t get up back then. The only way to make Bigg Boss a successful season is to bring the best contestants on board.

Rohit Verma : The only way the makers can make a successful season is by bringing interesting and fun contestants on the show. If the makers of the show are able to do it, then this season will be a very successful one. Hopefully, I am looking forward for this season and I hope that good contestants come on the floor.

Kathrine D’Costa : Bigg Boss is one of my favorite all-time reality shows and I look forward to the new season and to see who are the contestants of the show as it’s so important to bring interesting contestants on the show. An example is Bigg Boss 13 contestants were brought in, and hence the show was so successful. I have a request to the makers of the show to bring in the best of contestants and to give the audience a feeling of Bigg Boss 13.

Well, there is no doubt the audience is waiting for the new season and they wish to see interesting contestants on the show.

