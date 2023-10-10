Audience Verdict: Nobody can love Akshara the way Abhinav did in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. While the show currently features Harshda Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show is heading for a generation leap and according to speculations, Abhinav’s child will carry on the third generation.

With this, fans of #Akshnav are going gaga and are of the opinion that nobody loved Akshara the way Abhinav did. The audience feels that the moments of Abhinav and Akshara are the most cherished and they will be remembered for life. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhimanyu and Akshara secretly decide to get married )

Take a look:

A fan shared the flashback as Akshara reminisces the time spent with Abhinav

A netizen says that they are the post beautiful pair of Indian television

The most beautiful pair of itv my #Akshnav

They are beautiful, serene, aesthetic

They have thehraav

They are perfect #yrkkh words nahi hai mere pass

My babies pic.twitter.com/vZvp1OQwBB — Misty (@imyselfaurmein) October 10, 2023

A Twitter user mentions how Abhinav’s love was superior that what Abhinav had for Akshara

Nobody loves Akshara the way AbhinavSharma loved her his love for her always superior than manyu who wanted her in his life at any cost where nav made her his whole life #yrkkh #Akshnav pic.twitter.com/mIVK85b6Ht — it's T.. (@akshnav_30) October 9, 2023

Social media users are praying and blessing Akshara and Abhinav’s to be born child

#akshnav ke pyaar ki nishani is coming

Evil eyes off️

May the baby stay healthy



Mj lotas can cry more cry more#yrkkh #AbhinavSharma pic.twitter.com/fws6lOqU8J — RS (@_focus__on) October 10, 2023

And then there are some who are suggesting names for the baby who is expected to be a girl

My babies are going to be parents#Akshnav as parents



Abhinav ki beti



Pls uska naam Anchal sharma rakhna #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/ygshm1iTNF — Misty (@imyselfaurmein) October 10, 2023

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi and Naira to lead the story post leap? )

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows and celebrities along with exciting Bollywood and OTT news.