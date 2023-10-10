Audience Verdict: Nobody can love Akshara the way Abhinav did in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The audience feels that the moments of Abhinav and Akshara are the most cherished and they will be remembered for life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 13:36
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. While the show currently features Harshda Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show is heading for a generation leap and according to speculations, Abhinav’s child will carry on the third generation.

With this, fans of #Akshnav are going gaga and are of the opinion that nobody loved Akshara the way Abhinav did. The audience feels that the moments of Abhinav and Akshara are the most cherished and they will be remembered for life. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhimanyu and Akshara secretly decide to get married )

Take a look:

A fan shared the flashback as Akshara reminisces the time spent with Abhinav

A netizen says that they are the post beautiful pair of Indian television

A Twitter user mentions how Abhinav’s love was superior that what Abhinav had for Akshara

Social media users are praying and blessing Akshara and Abhinav’s to be born child

And then there are some who are suggesting names for the baby who is expected to be a girl

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi and Naira to lead the story post leap? )

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows and celebrities along with exciting Bollywood and OTT news.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus TellyChakkar Akshara Abhinav #Akshnav Abhimanyu and Akshara Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 13:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Manipulation! Shobhana tries to convince Vidur to accept the blame for the murders
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Viren threatens Pushpa, fire breaks out at Taana Baana
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Brawl! Veer and Rohan argue over Shikhar’s custody
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that...
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
MUMBAI: It was the Indian air force day when we saw the trailer of the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranuat in the lead...
Recent Stories
Tejas
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
Latest Video
Related Stories
ISHA
Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya
dabangi
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?
Sreesanth
Must Read: From Sreesanth to Sidharth Shukla; Check out the Bigg Boss contestants who were mired in legal battles!
Sayli Salunkhe
Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sayli Salunkhe opens up all the secrets from the sets of the show, check it out
Mohammad Nazim
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohammad Nazim to participate in the show?
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31 : Exclusive! Shakti Mohan & Mukti Mohan to grace the show to promote their upcoming song Savaria