Audience Verdict: Nobody can love Akshara the way Abhinav did in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. While the show currently features Harshda Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show is heading for a generation leap and according to speculations, Abhinav’s child will carry on the third generation.
With this, fans of #Akshnav are going gaga and are of the opinion that nobody loved Akshara the way Abhinav did. The audience feels that the moments of Abhinav and Akshara are the most cherished and they will be remembered for life. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhimanyu and Akshara secretly decide to get married )
Take a look:
A fan shared the flashback as Akshara reminisces the time spent with Abhinav
Okay! I'm crying,smiling,blushing— Ponvarshini (@povarshini) October 10, 2023
Abhinav
The most expected flashback#yrkkh #AkshNav #AbhinavSharma pic.twitter.com/Y3hmzu4fkM
A netizen says that they are the post beautiful pair of Indian television
The most beautiful pair of itv my #Akshnav— Misty (@imyselfaurmein) October 10, 2023
They are beautiful, serene, aesthetic
They have thehraav
They are perfect #yrkkh words nahi hai mere pass
My babies pic.twitter.com/vZvp1OQwBB
A Twitter user mentions how Abhinav’s love was superior that what Abhinav had for Akshara
Nobody loves Akshara the way AbhinavSharma loved her his love for her always superior than manyu who wanted her in his life at any cost where nav made her his whole life #yrkkh #Akshnav pic.twitter.com/mIVK85b6Ht— it's T.. (@akshnav_30) October 9, 2023
Social media users are praying and blessing Akshara and Abhinav’s to be born child
#akshnav ke pyaar ki nishani is coming— RS (@_focus__on) October 10, 2023
Evil eyes off️
May the baby stay healthy
Mj lotas can cry more cry more#yrkkh #AbhinavSharma pic.twitter.com/fws6lOqU8J
And then there are some who are suggesting names for the baby who is expected to be a girl
My babies are going to be parents#Akshnav as parents— Misty (@imyselfaurmein) October 10, 2023
Abhinav ki beti
Pls uska naam Anchal sharma rakhna #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/ygshm1iTNF
What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Ruhi and Naira to lead the story post leap? )
