Audience Verdict: Not Gungun, Akriti DESERVES all the rights as Anubhav’s WIFE in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

The show brings intense drama and twists with its upcoming episodes.

The main characters of the show are Gungun, Anubhav and Akriti. However, somewhere down the line, the audience feels that Anubhav is the most flawed character in the show. Anubhav cannot take a stand for what he wants in life and whether he wants to stay married to Gungun or be with Akriti. While Gungun has entered and called herself as the ‘first wife’, a section of the audience feels that Akriti has all the rights of a wife and that she should claim her right to Anubhav.

Mansi Vyas shares, “Akriti may be at fault and she played games with Gungun and Anubhav both but now that she is his wife, Gungun should not interfere. Yes, he married Gungun first but why the emotional drama then? Gungun should have come and claimed her whole and sole right in the house without giving Akriti a chance.”

Meghna Bhatt opines, “I feel Akriti is a nice woman. Gungun is naïve and somewhere Akriti is justified in what she did. She feels that Gungun snatched her mother too and now she is trying to do the same Anubhav. One should not forget that she is not only getting back at Gungun but she also loves Anubhav and wants to be with him.”

Nikita Gandhi expresses, “What Gungun did now, and she should have done it way back then. Akriti should be given a taste of her own medicine. It will be interesting to see a change.”

Swati Mehta avers, “Akriti may have played games and what so ever, why create a fuss about getting married to Ranvijay when Anubhav himself is with Akriti. Anubhav and Gungun have underlying feeling but I feel that now if Akriti is there and has fit into the family, Anubhav should respect her.”

Krutika Thakkar says, “Akriti and Gungun both are justified in their own way. It is Anubhav who has to make a choice and stand by his decision of who he actually wants to be with. Anubhav is choosing his partner as per his convenience.”

