AUDIENCE VERDICT! Is Paakhi trying to be like Bhavani in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly right on the top of the TRP charts.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Currently, the show is witnessing Shivani and Rajeev's wedding festivities that have kickstarted with a bang.

The track definitely awaits lots of dhamaka and interesting twists in the story.

Well, amid all this Sai and Virat are wholeheartedly participating in Shivani and Rajeev's wedding celebrations.

But many members of the Chavan family are still upset.

Bhavani clearly denied blessing the couple and only agreed to this marriage for Virat's sake.

Furthermore, Paakhi is one of them who is clearly seen walking on Bhavani's footsteps and doesn't approve of this marriage.

This is not the first time when Paakhi has done such a thing.

She has not approved a lot of things just like Bhavani.

With several such incidents happening in the show, the ardent viewers feel that Paakhi is the next Bhavani of the show.

Shilpa Shukla says, "Paakhi is clearly turning just like Bhavani. She always keeps saying things about the family's reputation and does many things which are but right and gives unreasonable reasons about family's image."

Reena Shah says, "Paakhi wants to become like Bhavani and wants to rule everyone. She literally worships Bhavani and supports her even if she is wrong."

Kalpana Deshmukh says, "Patralekha will surpass Bhavani one day. She is also obsessed just about the family's reputation and can't think about anything beyond that."

Krupa Lakhani says, "I feel Paakhi is only doing this to gain all kinds of support from Bhavani. She might not approve of a lot of things but only does it to impress her. This is why when Sai receives praises from everyone even after not obeying Bhavani, Paakhi gets really jealous. No one in the family has praised Patralekha for being so obedient but Sai always manages to win everyone's heart."

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

