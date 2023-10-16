Audience Verdict: Is Pakhi justified in calling Malti Devi a STRANGER in the Kapadia Mansion?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in titular roles. When the show started, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali were seen leading the show and as of now, the show witnesses all the actors playing pivotal roles.

Rupali and Gaurav’s chemistry is immensely loved on-screen as Anupamaa and Anuj, so much that their fans ship their name together as #MaAn. Recently, Sagar Parekh exited the show as his character Samar got killed. The entire Shah family is in grief and somewhere down the line, Anuj is blamed for his death. Now post Samar's death there will be a new twist introduced in the show as it will go for a leap.

Now amid all of this, the recent drama focused on how Pakhi comes back to the Kapadia house with Adhik after visiting the gynecologist. When she is asked as to what the doctor said, Pakhi hints at Malti Devi’s presence by saying that she does not want to talk about this in front of strangers.

The audience does not feel that she is justified in saying so.

Ahana Kumari says, “Pakhi does not say things until the situation is affecting her. She is absolutely wrong in calling her a stranger without knowing the situation completely.”

Sheena Shetty shared, “I think Pakhi is right. Malti Devi cannot just bombard into Anuj and Anupamaa’s life whenever she can and claim to be grandmother. She is guilty but what she has done cannot be undone. The damage is irreparable.”

Mamta Sharma averred, “Pakhi calling Malti Devi a stranger is correct from her point of view especially after how she has treated her mother.”

Sambhavana Mehta revealed, “Malti Devi cannot be called a stranger. She is Anuj’s mother and if ANuj can go out of the way for his ‘buddy’ then he can also for his own blood mother. After all blood is always thicker than water.”

Kruti Thakkar mentioned, “It is absolutely unjust for Pakhi to call Malti Devi a stranger. Malti Devi is Anuj’s mother after all and Pakhi has no right to voice her opinions in such a fashion, especially when she herself has made many mistakes in treating her own mother.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

