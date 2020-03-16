AUDIENCE VERDICT! From Pakhi's obsession to the misleading tracks added to the dropout of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin from the top 5 shows

 Fans have been extremely upset with the track of Ghum, while some fans reveal that the show is disrespecting the culture and two major professions, some reveal that Pakhi's obsession with Virat is unjustified.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 19:27
paki

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit from the show fans have been wanting his return and also missing him onscreen. 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Commendable! Bhavani saves Patralekha’s life

Fans have been extremely upset with the track of Ghum, while some fans reveal that the show is disrespecting the culture and two major professions, some reveal that Pakhi's obsession for Virat is unjustified nobody can relate to such crass drama in the show. Check out what everyone has to say:

Tulika Shamal: Complaints must be filed against the makers of this serial GHKKPM.
Every rule of surrogacy has been violated. Makers only show what comes into their hearts. The track has been putting the whole community in a bad light. 

Huzefa Khan: There are a lot of repetitive clothes in the show, we have also seen Sheetal Maulik wearing Aishwarya's clothes and even Ayesha repeating them too many times. If it isn't a low-budget show then why are they cutting their cost over clothes? 

Manal Mehak: A New Entry is Needed in GHKKPM, As Now Its Irritating n Annoying To Watch Pakhi's Surrogacy Track Once Again, Nothing Good n Positive Hopes and Expectations left from the Makers of GHKKPM

Harmishi Sugla: It's high time Sai should stop her stubbornness. She has been extremely underconfident about a lot of things and never bows down even though she is at fault. Pakhi's madness over Virat doesn't look realistic anymore, if she ever had feelings for Samrat then she should have not opted for surrogacy.

A fan even revealed how they were misleading the audience about the Indian Legal system:

What is your take on this? 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dirty Tricks! Sai and Virat pamper Pakhi, Pakhi ensures to spend more time with Virat

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 19:27

