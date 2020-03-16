AUDIENCE VERDICT! Pandya Store to got the Shark Tank way for the upcoming track

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya's to get looted by the mysterious old lady in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Currently, Janardhan persuades Rishita in participating for the Business Competition. He decides to make it grand when she gets selected and celebrates it outside the stores. Janardhan tells everyone that from the Pandya Family Rishita will participate in the competition and makes Shiva feel low but then Raavi comes and reveals that Shiva is also selected. Now the competition will be Shiva Vs Rishita. Shiva will become the winner of the competition despite all the obstacles, he will be able to win and take the prize money home.

Well, the fans call it a Shark Tank track in the show, as we have already seen how the reality show works and here the competition has brought the same format for the viewers. This would surely turn into a region-specific Shark Tank episode for the viewers.

We had exclusively updated that Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own. Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry.

What is your take on this?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rishita's baby is safe; latter decides to leave Pandya Niwas takes Dev along in StarPlus' Pandya Store

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.