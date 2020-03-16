AUDIENCE VERDICT! Pandya Store to got the Shark Tank way for the upcoming track

Raavi and Shiva transform Pandya Store into a Supermarket and keep exclusive offers for their customers. This brings their loyal customers back. He identifies the problem and his solution works wonders for Pandyas. This proves that Shiva is indeed a gem in the family that Rishita couldn't recognise.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 03:15
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Pandya Store to got the Shark Tank way for the upcoming track

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya's to get looted by the mysterious old lady in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Currently, Janardhan persuades Rishita in participating for the Business Competition. He decides to make it grand when she gets selected and celebrates it outside the stores. Janardhan tells everyone that from the Pandya Family Rishita will participate in the competition and makes Shiva feel low but then Raavi comes and reveals that Shiva is also selected. Now the competition will be Shiva Vs Rishita. Shiva will become the winner of the competition despite all the obstacles, he will be able to win and take the prize money home. 

Well, the fans call it a Shark Tank track in the show, as we have already seen how the reality show works and here the competition has brought the same format for the viewers. This would surely turn into a region-specific Shark Tank episode for the viewers. 

We had exclusively updated that Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own. Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry.

What is your take on this?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Rishita's baby is safe; latter decides to leave Pandya Niwas takes Dev along in StarPlus' Pandya Store

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama
MUMBAI: Pavitra Punia, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, is all set to return to the fiction genre with the fantasy...
MASSIVE TWIST! Abhimanyu agrees to let Aarohi come; Birlas refuse to listen to Abhi's request in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
MAJOR DRAMA! Mimi one last try for Akshara; Abhimanyu brings Aarohi home in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I think wedding sequences are tedious yet fun' Golu Chacha aka Mehul Nisar reveals his take on wedding sequences, time slot and more
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being spoken...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Priya comes to know about Varun’s involvement
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always given us a reason to binge-watch it.Also read - ...
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Gehna drinks the poisoned drink to save Surya
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, you will get to see an interesting twist with Gehna and...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Must Read! Meet Radhika Pandit, the wife of superstar Yash
Latest Video