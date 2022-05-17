AUDIENCE VERDICT! From Parineetii to Bhagyalakshmi, it’s the same story plot for all Balaji shows

Kumkum Bhagya and now in Kundali Bhagya that both have the leads never uniting for good. The fans waited for the longest years to see Abhi and Pragya reunite but that didn't happen till the end. And now, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagyalakshmi are following in the same footsteps.
Bhagyalakshmi-Parineetii

Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is known to be an avid believer in astrology. Even said that she never approaches the actors without matching their kundlis. she was the one who brought the trend of case series and now that we see yet another such trend coming back with her.

But now as the storylines of the viewers' favourite shows proceed they find a common plotline with all the Balaji shows going on air currently, be it the newly launched Parineetii or Kumkum Bhagya, all the stories follow the same plotline of having two women in the protagonist's life and one of them is surely going to be the negative one. As we earlier saw in Kumkum Bhagya and now in Kundali Bhagya that both have the leads never uniting for good. The fans waited for the longest years to see Abhi and Pragya reunite but that didn't happen till the end. And now, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagyalakshmi are following in the same footsteps. 

If we see the second generation of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi and Ranbir are also apart from each other, and the love story between Rajeev, Parineet and Neeti is equally in broken bits. With Bhagyalakshmi we are seeing how Rishi is sliced between Lakshmi and Malishka. 

What is your take on the plots of these shows? 

