AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens find these things that make #AbhiRaKiShaadi similar to a Bollywood celebrity wedding

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Well, netizens now spot these interesting details in #AbhiRaKiShaadi that makes it nothing less than a perfect Bollywood celebrity wedding. It's grandeur and those eye candy moments from the wedding makes the wedding into a festival for the viewers.

Check out what all they listed-

Destination weddings have become Btown's favourite way of planning weddings recently, with #AbhiRa it's pompous celebration makes the Shaadi equally Royal and enthralling.

Akshara's grand entry for both Varmala and other rituals is quite an inspiration from Priyanka Chopra's long veil wedding.

Abhimanyu ditches the Ghodi for a grand Bike entry, there is a vibe of dances and joy that we normally don't see in weddings.

Akshu's #AbhiKiAkshu veil, we have seen many celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif to have beautiful message or their memory sewed in their veils.

Aarohi's attire is an inspiration from Aishwarya Rai's iconic song Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Currently, Akshara's veil is all filmy with #AbhiKiAkshu written on it. Abhimanyu is head over heels seeing her, they have a little emotional moment and after the grand Varmala, he carries her to the mandap for further rituals. We had exclusively updated about Akshara's special surprise for Abhi. She will perform a song for him, thanking him to come in her life and stay.

Are you all ready for the grand #AbhiRaKiShaadi?

