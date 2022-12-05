AUDIENCE VERDICT! Pushpa Impossible's new promo trolls Anupamaa brutally

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Hats Off productions' new show Pushpa Impossible has been much in buzz, the show will be aired on Sony SAB. Well, the current promo of the show has created a strong buzz amongst the viewers. Pushpa is a strong-willed lady and she handles situations with a fresh perspective.

The fans feel that the promo has brutally trolled Anupamaa as we see that in the show Anupamaa has been someone who would take it all, be it Vanraj's rage, Pakhi and Toshu's rude behaviour everything. But here Pushpa is someone who gives it back to them. Doesn't take her daughter's rude behaviour or her son's bad habits. She is strong and has a voice.

Check out what the fans said:

Currently, in Anupamaa, Bapuji meets with a heart attack and Vanraj loses his cool over GK, he takes a massive decision of not letting Bapuji be a part of Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. After Bapuji comes into consciousness, Anupamaa puts a condition that if Bapuji does not go to the hospital for an ailment then she will not marry Anuj, and the wedding shall halt.

