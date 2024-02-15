Audience Verdict: Shruti should maintain her dignity and leave a ‘self-centered’ Anuj in Star Plus’ Anupamaa

The recent episodes witnessed how Anuj confides in Shruti and tells her that he was never over Anupamaa and that she has always been in his heart. Shruti asks him if he will be able to ever love her to which he has no answer and apologizes to her.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama going to the US. Anuj and Anupamaa coming face to face has impacted Shruti and Anuj’s relationship. The recent episodes witnessed how Anuj confides in Shruti and tells her that he was never over Anupamaa and that she has always been in his heart. Shruti asks him if he will be able to ever lover her to which he has no answer and apologizes to her. (Also Read: Anupamaa : Shocking! Anuj reveals his feelings to Shruti, says he cannot love anyone other than Anupama )

The audience feels that Shruti should take a stand for herself, keep her self-respect and move out of a self –centered Anuj’s life.

Manan Sharma said, “Anuj has not done justice with Shruti. Shruti loves him and he strung along her for four years just because she’s a good nanny? He wasted a woman’s life because he could not be a good parent, in my view.”

Mayank Desai shared, “Shruti is matured and she accepted the fact that Anuj still loves his ex-wife. She still chose to live with him. Why does she have a problem now?”

Shrishti Jain expressed, “Anuj and Anupamaa are made for each other. It is good that Anuj has never lied to her but she has her hopes held high and wants to victimize herself.”

Kshitij Mehta mentioned, “Shruti needs to leave Anuj. Anupama needs to come back, and because she loves to handle family, she can just get Dimpy married. At least do some good with your meddling!”

Reddit user Swapnil Jadhav opined, “Everyone has a past, Shruti was being understanding. What did Anuj think marriage means - A nanny? Are woman just for serving his purpose? Nope, she thought he loves her, he wants to be with her, she didnt have any idea she's just daycare for his kid.”

Mishti Mishra averred, “I am waiting for the time Shruti becomes negative. I want to see how her personality transitions. Anuj has literally being pushing Shruti on the verge of turning negative. It is traumatic when you are giving your 100 percent, even accepting your partners past but the other is not willing to move on.” (Also Read: Anupama: Shocking! Shruti wants to know the entire truth that Anuj has hidden from her)

What are your thoughts on the same?

