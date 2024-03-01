Audience Verdict: Shruti is the new Maya in Anuj and Anupamaa’s life, netizens say ‘No logic behind leap’

The audience feels that the leap was unnecessary as there is no logic to all what is happening. They also feel that Shruti has no background and nor is she asking anything about Anuj’s past.
Anuj and Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles. We recently witnessed a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj post which the leap took place and Anuj and Anupamaa have been living individual lives. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa wants Ansh to visit Jamnagar; Dimpy not happy about it)

Anuj is now a business tycoon living with Choti Anu and Shruti while Anupamaa now is a chef. Well, the audience feels that the leap was unnecessary as there is no logic to all what is happening. They also feel that Shruti has no background and nor is she asking anything about Anuj’s past.

Take a look:

Nidhi Shah shares, “I don’t understand. Anupamaa cancelled going to America because of Choti even though she could have become a dancing star. He still accused her and said that he made a mistake in marrying her. I feel he is just throwing tantrums.”

Dixita Vadhan says, “He has been dating Shruti for four years only because he wanted a nanny for Choti. I think he is going to dump Shruti and again try to get back with Anupamaa. Shruti seems to be a nice girl but somewhere this seems like another Maya story.”

Harshita Dixit mentions, “I think the leap has changed and we should allow the makers time for the story to develop.”

Swapnil Jadav expresses, “Anupamaa is a very nice show and the makers have designed it well so far. Now that there is Shruti in his life and thought Anupamaa is away, I think the narrative will be a little different and won’t have an angle where Shruti is shown being thrown under the bus.”

Pushkar Mehta elaborates, “It again will drive upto Shruti becoming negative on knowing that Anupamaa is still the love of Anuj’s life. I think it will go the Maya story angle.” (Also Read: Anupamaa: Major Twist! Anupama to enter Anuj and Shruti’s world )

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

