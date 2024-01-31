Audience Verdict: Sriti Jha’s character in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is getting monotonous, needs more elements and layers

MUMBAI: Zee TV has an interesting line-up of shows on its channel and each show has a unique touch which keeps the audience hooked to its storyline.

After entertaining the masses with her stint in Kumkum Bhagya for more than six years, the actress has now taken up a new show titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye which showcases a situation of an impossible love story. (Also Read: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Woah! Virat and Amruta at loggerheads due to the wedding )

The narrative revolves around the journey of Amruta and Virat (Arjit Taneja) who hail from two different schools of thought.

While Amruta a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

Well, the show promised to be a visual treat however, it seems that the audience wants to see Sriti in a new light. While they adore Sriti’s character and her acting, they want to see something more than what she has brought on the table through her previous performances and her current.

Take a look at what the viewers of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye have to say:

Fatima Nalwala said, “Sriti is a fine actress and her expressions are brilliant. I absolutely love and adore the way she performs and there is a different shade to Amruta which I love. Everytime Sriti has something different to offer.”

Mansi Thakkar shared, “I like Sriti Jha but she is seen as a part of a typical daily soap. I know she is extremely talented and I want to see more of her in unconventional roles which challenge her as an actor.”

Shreyas Patil averred, “Even though she is portraying her character so well on her new show, she should have done a web series and explored a new genre of shows besides the basic Indian television type. She was loved as her previous character, something different would have been better. She is so talented, so much more to explore as an actress.”

Akshita Rao expressed, “I love watching her and I don’t feel that she is not bringing something unique to the table. For that matter even when Sriti was a part of Kumkum Bhagya, her character had so many layers of emotions from romantic, sad, angry, comedy and humour. I cannot have enough of watching her!”

Amaya Aher mentioned, “I feel Sriti should have taken up something which highlights her character and makes her stand out of the lot even on a daily soap. I find her role to be monotonous.” (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye (KMTMG): Amruta's Strategic Move to Uncover Rajeev's True Colors and Protect the Ahujas)

What are your thoughts on the same?