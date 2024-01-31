Audience Verdict: Sriti Jha’s character in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is getting monotonous, needs more elements and layers

It seems that the audience wants to see Sriti in a new light. While they adore Sriti’s character and her acting, they want to see something more than what she has brought on the table through her previous performances and her current.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 10:27
Sriti Jha’

MUMBAI: Zee TV has an interesting line-up of shows on its channel and each show has a unique touch which keeps the audience hooked to its storyline.

After entertaining the masses with her stint in Kumkum Bhagya for more than six years, the actress has now taken up a new show titled   Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye which showcases a situation of an impossible love story. (Also Read: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Woah! Virat and Amruta at loggerheads due to the wedding )

The narrative revolves around the journey of Amruta and Virat (Arjit Taneja) who hail from two different schools of thought.

While Amruta a romantic Marathi Mulgi who believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership, he is a worldly wise Punjabi Munda who harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

Well, the show promised to be a visual treat however, it seems that the audience wants to see Sriti in a new light. While they adore Sriti’s character and her acting, they want to see something more than what she has brought on the table through her previous performances and her current.

Take a look at what the viewers of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye have to say:

Fatima Nalwala said, “Sriti is a fine actress and her expressions are brilliant. I absolutely love and adore the way she performs and there is a different shade to Amruta which I love. Everytime Sriti has something different to offer.”

Mansi Thakkar shared, “I like Sriti Jha but she is seen as a part of a typical daily soap. I know she is extremely talented and I want to see more of her in unconventional roles which challenge her as an actor.”

Shreyas Patil averred, “Even though she is portraying her character so well on her new show, she should have done a web series and explored a new genre of shows besides the basic Indian television type. She was loved as her previous character, something different would have been better. She is so talented, so much more to explore as an actress.”

Akshita Rao expressed, “I love watching her and I don’t feel that she is not bringing something unique to the table. For that matter even when Sriti was a part of Kumkum Bhagya, her character had so many layers of emotions from romantic, sad, angry, comedy and humour. I cannot have enough of watching her!”

Amaya Aher mentioned, “I feel Sriti should have taken up something which highlights her character and makes her stand out of the lot even on a daily soap. I find her role to be monotonous.” (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye (KMTMG): Amruta's Strategic Move to Uncover Rajeev's True Colors and Protect the Ahujas)

What are your thoughts on the same?

Sriti Jha Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Arjit Taneja Mukta Dhond Amruta TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Virat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 10:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Mannara Chopra
Startling! Mannara Chopra expresses shock over Munawar Faruqui's kiss allegation; Says ‘Oh my god! It’s a weird statement’
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra
Yay: Netizens ECSTATIC as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrate two years of togetherness!
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty reveals how his wife Mana and children Athiya, Ahaan Shetty believe judging 'Dance Deewane' is the best decision of his life
Munawar Faruqui
Shocking! Munawar Faruqui faced an unpleasant incident of getting public mobbed and falling after Bigg Boss 17 Victory
Munawar Faruqui
Legal Trouble! FIR lodged against Munawar Faruqui enthusiastic fan for UNAUTHORIZED drone usage during Bigg Boss victory celebration
Nitin Guleria
Exclusive! Nitin Guleria is locked in place of Lakshay Handa for Dangal TV's next!