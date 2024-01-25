Audience Verdict: Sudhanshu Pandey’s character as Vanraj should have more development; netizens say ‘Can be more than just an angry husband’

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show features Sudhanshu Pandey in the role of Vanraj Shah. The daily soap recently took a leap and now, the Shah family, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia are living individual lives.

The show witnessed a huge high voltage drama which led to a massive showdown between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj said that she prioritizes Shahs over the Kapadia family and said that this marriage between them was a huge mistake. Anupamaa is left shattered and after a 20 year leap, Anupamaa is living an independent life while Anuj has become a business tycoon. Not only that, Anuj is living with Shruti who happens to be his love interest. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Pakhi Creates New Challenge for Vanraj; Anupama's Visit to AK Unfolds)

Vanraj is now living with Samar’s kid and his own family however; netizens feel that Sudhanshu Pandey has a lot of potential and that his talent is getting wasted by not adding more layers to his character.

Take a look:

Chaitrali Mukherjee shares, “Vanraj has only one constant expression. He is angry all the time. Everytime he looks at Mahi, it is valid for him to feel hurt and anger as he remembers that Kavya cheated on him but there is a softer side to him as well which is not being seen.”

Amey Waghmare says, “I think Vanraj is given a fair character and he has always been this way from the very beginning. If he has more additions, the focus of Anupamaa being in the USA and her storyline will break.”

Mittal Patel avers, “Anupamaa’s storyline needs more focus currently and I think that his character is just fine. Vanraj has always been a contributing character to Anupamaa’s storyline and mild flavours of him in between the shows makes the show more interesting.”

Ekta Mehta elaborates, “I just love watching Vanraj in Anupamaa and I feel that there definitely should be more of the Shah family in the show as it was the plot shaker prior to the leap.”

Siddharth Thakkar mentions, “Vanraj’s character needs more development. He can be more than just an angry husband.” (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Vanraj announces a double exit from Shah house)

What are your thoughts on the same?