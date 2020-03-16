AUDIENCE VERDICT! The secret behind Yeh Hai Chahatein's rising TRPs is hidden in This formula

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience loves the chemistry of their dearest RuSha.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Revati reveals Preesha's location to Rudraksh, Preesha to meet Armaan

Well, the show has been on the top stalls of the BARC ratings, and the viewers have found the real reason behind the major jump in the show's TRPs. It has always been the leap for the show; every leap that the show has taken, made the TRPs take a leap too!

Now that we know the secret behind the booming TRPs of the show, what do you think about it?

Currently, Rudraksh and Preesha share the same hotel and Rudraksh helps her with her allergies but doesn’t see her before he could know it's Preesha, Armaan makes her unconscious and takes her out while Preesha is baffled by the happenings.

In the upcoming episodes, we’ll get to see that Preesha goes to the club because her thoughts are haunting her and even though Armaan had warned her not to leave without him, she does. In the club, both Rudraksh and Preesha have a heartfelt conversation in their intoxicated state and forget all the hatred.

