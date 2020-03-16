AUDIENCE VERDICT! The secret behind Yeh Hai Chahatein's rising TRPs is hidden in This formula

Armaan had warned her not to leave without him, she does. In the club, both Rudraksh and Preesha have a heartfelt conversation in their intoxicated state and forget all the hatred.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 03:15
AUDIENCE VERDICT! The secret behind Yeh Hai Chahatein's rising TRPs is hidden in This formula

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience loves the chemistry of their dearest RuSha.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Revati reveals Preesha’s location to Rudraksh, Preesha to meet Armaan

Well, the show has been on the top stalls of the BARC ratings, and the viewers have found the real reason behind the major jump in the show's TRPs. It has always been the leap for the show; every leap that the show has taken, made the TRPs take a leap too! 

Now that we know the secret behind the booming TRPs of the show, what do you think about it?

Currently, Rudraksh and Preesha share the same hotel and Rudraksh helps her with her allergies but doesn’t see her before he could know it's Preesha, Armaan makes her unconscious and takes her out while Preesha is baffled by the happenings.

In the upcoming episodes, we’ll get to see that Preesha goes to the club because her thoughts are haunting her and even though Armaan had warned her not to leave without him, she does. In the club, both Rudraksh and Preesha have a heartfelt conversation in their intoxicated state and forget all the hatred.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Revati reveals Preesha’s location to Rudraksh, Preesha to meet Armaan

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

StarPlus Yeh Hai Chahatein Ruhi Preesha Rudraksh Yuvraj Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi Siddharth Shivpuri Swarna Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor turns a year old. The actress is quite active on social media and often updates...
Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Amrish Puri is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films. The actor is survived by Namrata...
Exclusive! Abhay fame Utpal Dashora roped in for Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Aww! Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna’s cute reaction to demanding for air tickets for her pets is something UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has laughed off a media report that...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Major trouble! Sayuri and Kanha are attacked by goons, Kanha gets injured saving Sayuri's life
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Disheartening! Babita makes a shocking demand to Meet
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry
Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry
Latest Video