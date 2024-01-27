Audience's Favourite Rupal Patel Aka Kokila Ben Is Back On Star Plus; We Wonder What Surprise Awaits!

MUMBAI: Television industry been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. Going ahead of all, Star Plus is the channel that has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and Aankh Micholi which focuses on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

The channel in the past has also delivered some iconic shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and now we hear that Rupal Patel, aka Kokila Ben, from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, will be back to woo the audience. If speculations are to be believed, then Rupal Patel will be back on Star Plus with a new venture. Is this going to be a new show? Rupal Patel is known for her iconic character, Kokila Ben, and we wonder if the audience will get a visual treat to witness their favourite Kokilaben once again? We wonder what it is!

Saath Nibhana Saathiya was an iconic show, and the characters too became household names. The audience witnessed the grandeur of Kokila Ben's character, and with this new venture, Rupal Patel is surely going to keep the audience hooked on television screens as she makes a comeback once again.