Audience's Favourite Rupal Patel Aka Kokila Ben Is Back On Star Plus; We Wonder What Surprise Awaits!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 11:27
Rupal Patel

MUMBAI: Television industry been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. Going ahead of all, Star Plus is the channel that has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and Aankh Micholi which focuses on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

The channel in the past has also delivered some iconic shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and now we hear that Rupal Patel, aka Kokila Ben, from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, will be back to woo the audience. If speculations are to be believed, then Rupal Patel will be back on Star Plus with a new venture. Is this going to be a new show?  Rupal Patel is known for her iconic character, Kokila Ben, and we wonder if the audience will get a visual treat to witness their favourite Kokilaben once again? We wonder what it is!

Saath Nibhana Saathiya was an iconic show, and the characters too became household names. The audience witnessed the grandeur of Kokila Ben's character, and with this new venture, Rupal Patel is surely going to keep the audience hooked on television screens as she makes a comeback once again.

Rupal Patel Kokila ben Star Plus Saath Nibhana Saathiya Anupama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Teri Meri Doriyaann Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Aankh Micholi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 11:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Mouni Roy
Congrats: Mouni Roy shares pictures and fond memories as she celebrates her MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY with husband Suraj Nambiar!
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: OMG! Aman Gupta taunts Peyush Bansal as he pitches his offer “apne talent ko chori na karle”
Shrimad Ramayan
Audience feels that Shrimad Ramayan is a MUST WATCH; says ‘music elevates every scene’
Barsatein
MUST READ: Viewers demand Barsatein 2.0 as the show goes off-air, call Aardhana and Reyansh the HOTTEST JODI of television!
Kanwar Dhillon
Kanwar Dhillon makes an auspicious beginning to his filming of "Udne Ki Aasha," his next show, at the Siddhivinayak temple.
Musician King and Badshah
Musician King and Badshah Shows Support for Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17