News

#AudienceSpeaks : Kasautii Zindagii Kii needs a JUICER STORYLINE...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2019 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since the buzz about the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kii went on air, the fans have been excited to watch the recreation of the love story of Prerna and Anurag.

Played by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the leads, the show not only did wonders with fans staying hooked to watching interesting characters swing in and out of the show but also the edgy storyline.

Komolika's entry had the audience in love with Hina Khan's swag and then came Mr. Bajaj, who also shook the plot and gave the audience another reason to watch the show. And now it is Sonalika.

We went on to ask the audience how they are liking the current plot of the show.

Nayantara Menon, a doctor by profession and also a housewife shared, "The one thing which has always remained constant on the show is how the twists take place. Anurag, invariably meets with an accident all the time. Mohini has to faint but I still love watching it."

Niraj Mehta was of the opinion, " We had Komolika, then Mr. Bajaj and now Sonalika. The characters are good but I feel the makers need to up their storyline and make the content juicier as it goes without saying that now Sonalika will create problems once again."

What's your take? 

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Prerna, Anurag, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Komolika, Mr. Bajaj, Sonalika, Mohini, Nayantara Menon, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days