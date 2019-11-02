AudienceSpeaks : Kasautii Zindagii Kii needs a JUICER STORYLINE...

MUMBAI: Ever since the buzz about the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kii went on air, the fans have been excited to watch the recreation of the love story of Prerna and Anurag.



Played by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the leads, the show not only did wonders with fans staying hooked to watching interesting characters swing in and out of the show but also the edgy storyline.



Komolika's entry had the audience in love with Hina Khan's swag and then came Mr. Bajaj, who also shook the plot and gave the audience another reason to watch the show. And now it is Sonalika.



We went on to ask the audience how they are liking the current plot of the show.



Nayantara Menon, a doctor by profession and also a housewife shared, "The one thing which has always remained constant on the show is how the twists take place. Anurag, invariably meets with an accident all the time. Mohini has to faint but I still love watching it."



Niraj Mehta was of the opinion, " We had Komolika, then Mr. Bajaj and now Sonalika. The characters are good but I feel the makers need to up their storyline and make the content juicier as it goes without saying that now Sonalika will create problems once again."



What's your take?