AudienceSpeaks: What makes Kasautii Zindagii Kii actor Namik Paul aka Viraj an OUTSTANDING ACTOR?

MUMBAI: The story of Anurag and Prerna has been an iconic one. People were smitten with the narrative of Kasautii Zindagii Kii on Star Plus back in 2001 and because of the love and admiration the show received, the producer, Ekta Kapoor brought the show back in 2018 with a reboot.

While Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari played the leads of the show, this time it is Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Along with that, people are also loving the line-up of the villains of the show. While Karan Singh Grover and Hina Khan entered playing the parts of Mr. Bajaj and Komolika respectively, and now Komolika is played by Aamna Sharif, the show has yet again introduced a new twist in the form of Viraj.

Namik Paul has entered the show playing the part and right from the time of his entry, he has the audience smitten with his performance and charm on screen.

It is not only this show but also his stint in previous shows made him stand out as a performer. He gained immense recognition after he showed his acting prowess in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Ek Deewana Tha. Here are some people who tell us what makes Namik stand out of the crowd as an actor!

Purva Gokhale, a teacher said, "Namik is tall and handsome. A perfect combination required to become an actor. These days, people have beauty but not a good face nor brains but Namik comes across as a perfect example of beauty with brains."

Manohar Rathod, an entrepreneur averred, "I feel Namik is very grounded despite being so talented. I like his choice of work too." Riddhi Mehta, a student shared, "I am in love with Namik Paul. He is every girls dream man and my dream boyfriend (laughs). I am in awe of his screen presence and if watching him on television could have the audience smitten, I wonder what will happen if we meet him for real!"

What makes Namik an outstanding actor according to you? Let us know in the comments below!