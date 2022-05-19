AudienceVerdict: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se’s Kulshreshtha family is an over IDEALISTIC and UNREALISTIC SANSKARI family!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

The show brings intense drama and twists with its upcoming episodes.

The main characters of the show are Gungun, Anubhav and Akriti. However, somewhere down the line, the audience feels that the Kulshreshtha family is an over idealistic and unrealistic sanskari family.

They feel that when Gungun was a part of the family, they had high morals and wanted her to imbibe their values. Even when Gungun was a little opinionated, they left no stone unturned to show her down. However, in Akriti’s case they are far more accommodating. When she was arrogant too, they took it with a pinch of salt.

Here’s what the audience has to say:

Yvette Sequiera shares, “The show is a bore, all the funny scenes are forced , characters are uninteresting and over-free even if someone is in bank , some are housewives but it seems no one has any work whether they are doctor or anything else . Depiction of a big happy family is toxic as hell and not sweet , makers are just justifying this toxic family with long dialogues .”

Parth Thakkar avers, “There is so much of over reaction and emotional blackmail of Anubhav's family just because he said he doesn't like the girl his family chose for him. Also, a father who is putting his responsibility to teach his daughter "sanskar" off his shoulder by arranging a marriage for her in a joint family.”

Mahek Shah mentions, “This middle class family take its entire mohalla when there is an award ceremony of their son literally, they invite people like this - entire neighbourhood. All office staff who used to work with two retired brothers before their retirement , a brother's entire staff of bank - why because even if they are middle class ( and a normal middle class person think a lot before inviting a town at wedding ) they are "sanskari".”

Krutika Mehta says, “I'm so liking this show! This is actually the show where children can learn our SANSKRITI and our pure Indian emotions towards our family. I would like to request to the writing team that do not change this show (like adding villain)...... Let it be as pure as it is now!”

Puneet Panjwani comments, “I really love this show. Each character is relatable to someone in real life. The middle-class joint family situation and tracks are very good. The small nuances, details they show are appreciable. Light-hearted and fun series after a long time. Loving the freshness.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!