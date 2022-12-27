Aurra Bhatnagar aka Durga aur Charu’s Durga Nails THIS social media Trend up, check it out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with a BTS update from Durga aur Charu. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the channel has roped in popular actors Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati to play the lead roles as two sisters - Durga and Charu, respectively. It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other, since they were separated at birth. Let’s follow their story here on.

Durga and Charu has recently rolled out and the plot is catching the eyes of the audience and they are loving the innocence of Durga and Charu. They diligently wait to capture every episode.

However, we are of the understanding that our readers don’t just love to watch the episodes but are eager to learn about the little tidbits about what happens behind the scenes on their favorite shows too!

Similarly, now we came across a post by Aurra Bhatnagar aka Durga and she is nailing the hook steps from the song – Jeda Nasha in this video!

Check out!

While Durga is someone who is docile and sweet and innocent on the show, we definitely loved both of Aurra’s avatars as she rocks this social media trend!

Meanwhile on the show, Charu tries to find proof against Polash jamai babu and that he was present yesterday in Kolkata. Charu scours his room and finds a note in his shirt.

Later, she takes the same note and rushes to Durga with some papers. Durga tells her the details that the paper is a hotel bill that is in Kolkata and Charu convinces Durga to go there.

Durga agrees to go, thinking it is safe to go with Charu but they are caught at the last moment.

