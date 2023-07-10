Avika Gor ecstatic as Ballika Vadhu to air again!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 09:30
Avika Gor

MUMBAI : Actress Avika Gor took to Instagram to share great news with all her fans! Her show Ballika Vadu, where she played the role of Anandi, would be aired on Colors again!
Sharing a poster of the news, she wrote, “Okay, so this is happening. Almost 15 years to this and it's back. This is just unbelievable. I'm sure you all have many memories watching #BalikaVadhu Please share in the comments, I would love to read them.” She also thanked the channel for always supporting her. 

Her fans instantly started sharing their experiences of watching the show. One fan wrote, “I remember my whole family sitting in front of the TV at 8 daily,” while another added, “Balika Vadhu was my first ever daily soap that I watched. Since then you are my favourite The love that I have for you will always be constant.”

Avika rose to fame with her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. She also won the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 for the same.
 

