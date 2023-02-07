Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year

MUMBAI: Birthdays are always special and we all want to spend the day doing what we love the most. Avika Gor is no different. The actor will be shooting on her birthday, June 30.

“I am shooting for two projects, so two different sets, two different celebrations with my units. It’s going to be exciting and constructive unlike other birthdays where I just chill and have fun with family and friends. This time I am going to be focusing on my work and give my best with every shot,” she smiles.

A birthday ritual that she follows every year is to spend as much time as possible with her family.

“I try to do that every year. If I am not with my family, I am on one hour long video calls with them. Other ritual is very lame but I am obsessed with two-minute instant noodles so my cake is never a chocolate or black forest cake, my cake is always a maggi cake so that’s what I do since many years now,” she shares, adding that age is just a number and maturity and our level of craziness depend on how we are.

Sharing one of her most memorable birthdays, she adds, “Everybody is always very special and every birthday is always different from the last time. I cannot choose one. I am looking forward to this as it is going to be a more special one especially after the hit announcement of 1920: Horrors of the Hearts. I am definitely feeling more amazing about my work and that celebration is going to be carried forward for a very long time.”

And a memorable birthday gift, according to her, is doing a hit in Hindi. “This is going to be the biggest gift ever that I have got from my audience and I am really grateful for that and it’s always going to be special,” she says.

As far as her career is concerned, she is happy doing substantial work. There are a few more interesting projects coming up that she is looking forward to announcing very soon.

“Right now all I can say is that I am excited for what’s coming. I have big opportunities and everything is going in the right direction, definitely not as I had planned because even 1920 wasn’t something that was a part of the so-called plan. Everything is like a surprise and I am enjoying the whole idea of going with the flow. I have never done that before. I have always done things according to what I think I should do in my career and what works for me. My biggest transition is going to be just going with the flow and see where all of it takes me,” she ends. Avika Gor's 1920- Horrors of the Heart is winning a lot of appreciation from the audiences so it is surely a celebration time for Avika!