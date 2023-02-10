Avika Gor on passing of Women’s reservation bill: This is a powerful stride towards gender equality in India

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 01:45
Avika Gor

MUMBAI: Actress Avika Gor wholeheartedly supports the decision of Lok Sabha to pass the women’s reservation bill that seeks to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. She says that this is a powerful step to women empowerment and gender equality in India.  “Empowerment knows no boundaries, and the Women's Reservation Bill is a powerful stride toward gender equality in India. Let this historic legislation be a testament to the limitless potential of women who have shaped this country and will shape the nation's future,” she says. She adds, “As an actress, who has been blessed to receive immense love from my country, I appreciate the progress that this bill represents, echoing the voices of countless talented women who will now have more opportunities to make bigger changes. Let us continue breaking barriers and building a brighter, more inclusive India together. Jai Hind. "Like the resilience of my character Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu,' the Women Reservation Bill too marks a triumph of determination."

