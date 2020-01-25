Avinash Mishra AKA Shaan turns a college professor in Yeh Teri Galiyan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar had earlier reported that Zee TV's popular drama series Yeh Teri Galiyan is all set to witness a leap of six months in the coming days. With the show's story ging forward for six months, a lot of changes will be taking place in the storyline.

We had informed you how Vrushika Mehta will be playing the double role in the show. The actress' new character will be introduced in the show as Devika who looks like Asmita. However, she will be very different from her and will be playing the role of a rockstar.

And now, after Vrushika, we will see some changes in Avinash Mishra's character as well who will be seen as a professor. Yes, you heard it right!

Avinash Mishra shared a few glimpses of the same on his Instagram account where he is seen in a classroom.

Take a look at the post: