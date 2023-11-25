MUMBAI: Avinesh Rekhi learns how to drive a tractor for Ikk Kudi Punjab Di in just 1 day!

Zee TV's recently launched fiction offering, "Ikk Kudi Punjab Di" is a high-octane drama that has begun to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well-written characters. Based in Punjab, the show is a gripping narrative of strength and resilience.

While the leads - Heer (Tanisha Mehta) and Ranjha (Avinesh Rekhi) and their bond of friendship have received a lot of love in the first episode, we have an exciting behind-the-scenes story. As we all know that actors undergo workshops to prepare for a role and fully get into their characters, Avinesh learned how to ride a tractor in just 1 day for a sequence. Even during the launch of the show in Mumbai, he decided to drive the vehicle himself and surprise everyone by making a grand entry along with Tanisha on a tractor.

Avinesh said, “I believe as actors we get to learn a lot from the characters we play on-screen. And I am currently enjoying exploring the character of Ranjha as we have a lot of similarities. Just like on the show, Ranjha owns a farm and works in the field, and in real life, I have also worked on a farm when I was young. I have sown rice, harvested cabbages and sugarcanes, and even milked buffaloes, which is not an easy task. So, for me, a few things were easy and very relatable. But when it came to driving a tractor for a scene that was something I did not know. I had a lot of fun learning how to ride it and I got the hang of it in just one day. Now I think, I can take anyone for a drive on a tractor.”

