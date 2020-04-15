Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam come together for THIS and we can't stop admiring them

Aladdin co-stars and BFFs Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam re-united to spread a strong message on COVID 19
MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are loved by the audience and viewers. The two are internet sensations and have a massive fan following.
There are rumours doing the rounds that Avneet and Siddarth are in a relationship though there is no confirmation about the same. The fans are crazy about their pair and love their chemistry on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
Amidst lockdown due to COVID-19 a lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same. Kartik Aryan’s monologue to Hina Khan’s hacks, a lot of celebrities are trying to promote mental wellness and awareness on the issue. Recently, Nidhi Uttam and husband Mohit Pathak composed a track featuring their friends. The track was all about the importance of staying indoors. Young brigade of Television including Saloni Daini, Ashnoor Kaur, Reem Sheikh and others too made a video to spread positivity amongst the viewers.
Avneet Kaur and Siddharth too made a video on covid 19 and asked the citizens to be strong. The USP of the video is that it has been penned down by Avneet herself. Having a flair for writing, Avneet utilised her talent to write a strong message about the situation that the citizens are in.
