Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam come together for THIS and we can't stop admiring them

MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are loved by the audience and viewers. The two are internet sensations and have a massive fan following.

There are rumours doing the rounds that Avneet and Siddarth are in a relationship though there is no confirmation about the same. The fans are crazy about their pair and love their chemistry on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Amidst lockdown due to COVID-19 a lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same. Kartik Aryan’s monologue to Hina Khan’s hacks, a lot of celebrities are trying to promote mental wellness and awareness on the issue. Recently, Nidhi Uttam and husband Mohit Pathak composed a track featuring their friends. The track was all about the importance of staying indoors. Young brigade of Television including Saloni Daini, Ashnoor Kaur, Reem Sheikh and others too made a video to spread positivity amongst the viewers.

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth too made a video on covid 19 and asked the citizens to be strong. The USP of the video is that it has been penned down by Avneet herself. Having a flair for writing, Avneet utilised her talent to write a strong message about the situation that the citizens are in.

Have a look at the video:

