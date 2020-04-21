Avneet Kaur is BEAUTY with BRAINS

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Avneet Kaur is always in the news for all the right reasons, whether it is her show or her music albums. The star started her career as a contestant in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She made her acting debut with Meri Maa as Jhilmil. Currently, she plays Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam. The actress has many hit shows to her credit.

Another reason for Avneet's rising popularity is that she is very active and popular on social media. Her TikTok videos showcase her cuteness and talent. She regularly shares posts on Instagram to update her fans. Every post of Avneet is no less than a treat for her followers and receives a great response from them.

Avneet is a stellar actor and a fabulous dancer. However, she has got yet another skill to her credit. Since everybody is in lockdown, they try different activities to kill boredom. Avneet too, has yet another interesting activity to keep herself occupied. Avneet tried her hands on the new Instagram feature wherein one has to understand the gibberish words or phrases. Avneet aced the same will be an understatement. The activity. Though difficult came out to be extremely easy for Avneet.

Have a look at the pictures:

Must say, Avneet Kaur is a beauty with brains.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.