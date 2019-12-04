News

Avneet Kaur is 'head over heels' in love with...

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 07:46 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the famous stars of this generation. The actress has come a long way in her career. Stepping in the showbiz world as a child artist, Avneet has proved her mettle in many shows. It proves that she is one talented actress and is here to stay. 

At the age of just 18, Avneet has gained much success and is unstoppable. The actress' popularity is rising with every passing day, thanks to her active social media presence. Avneet surely knows how to treat her fans to latest updates about her personal and professional life. The actress always shares the smallest update about herself, which makes her fans happy.

And now, in Avneet's latest Instagram story, the actress is seen in beautiful maroon satin gown and is looking ravishing. She kept her long tresses open which added more to her beauty. The actress is seen wearing black high heels that perfectly suit her outfit. In the caption, she mentioned the brand, which is 'Mad Over Accessories'.

Well, now you all must have realized why Avneet is crazy over heels!

Take a look at the post.

This is not the first time that AVneet has flaunted her love for shoes and sandals. The actress' Instagram is filled with so many beautiful pictures that proves she has a fetish for footwear. 

Take a look at the pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Which colour is your most fav in this picture??

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on

On the work front, Avneet is currently winning hearts as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Higa opposite Sidharth Nigam. 

