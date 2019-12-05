Avneet Kaur lets her lips do the talking!

MUMBAi; We have always given you all the latest updates about popular TV actress Avneet Kaur, which are no less than a treat for her fans. The actress is always in the news for all the right reasons, be it for her show or for her latest projects.

She has gained lots of popularity with many hit shows to her credit. Also, another reason for Avneet's rising popularity is because of her amazing Instagram posts which she shares with her fans on a regular basis. Every post receives a great response from them.

We all know, apart from being a terrific actor, Avneet has a great sense of style. The actress is a pure fashionista and her Instagram account is proof. She never shies away from experimenting with the latest styles and always manages to rock in every outfit she wears. She manages to stun everyone with her beauty.

Not just this, there's one more thing which we simply like about Avneet and that is her makeup style. The actress surely knows how to rock her makeup look, especially with her lip colours, which are a major highlight of her every look.

We have always seen actresses flaunting bold lip shades with certain outfits which grab all the attention. Avneet is one such diva who can rock any lip shade like a pro. We are not kidding. From flaunting bold shades to the nude ones, Avneet's lipstick choice is just unmatchable. Here are a few pictures where you can definitely take lipstick lessons from Avneet.

Well, there is so much that we adore about this beautiful actress, who has come a long way in her career. Starting her career by participating in Dance Indian Dance Lil Masters and then in Dance Ke Superstars, Avneet made her mark in the showbiz world and is at the peak of her career at this point.

Presently, Avneet is seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress is paired opposite Sidharth Nigam and fans are loving this cute on-screen jodi.