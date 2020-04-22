News

Avneet Kaur is living in fear

Avneet Kaur is scared .. Read on to know more

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 08:34 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child artist to an adult actress. 

She started her career from a reality show, Dance India Dance Little Champs and then moved on to pursue  Dance K Superstar along with  TV serials in the likes of Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc. She is in the list of top raking young entertainer.

Currently, she is essaying the role of  Princess  Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is also a Tik Tok star.

She has huge fans on the social media platform. She keeps on making Tik Tok videos and keeps entertaining her fans.

Fans are so obsessed with her and they also show their love and affection towards her by hitting a like button and raising a million views on her post, clips, albums, etc.

Corona Virus has taken a toll globally and currently as Mumbai is on a lockdown, every being in the city including celebrities are self-quarantined.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness of the precautionary measures that should be taken.

One of the fan clubs shared a video of Avneet where she is seen getting scared of the deadly virus. In the video, one can see how when she is going to touch something how from the background someone says Coronavirus.

Well, there is no doubt that Avneet is one of the most sensational stars of television and at a very young age she has achieved so much which is very commendable.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

