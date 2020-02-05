Avneet Kaur looks HOT in a vibrant side slit dress; check photo

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur, who is one of the most popular television actresses, never fails to woo her fans with her stylish looks.

The diva is an active social media user, and via platforms like Instagram, she reveals her different fashionable avatars.

The Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress has yet again flaunted a glamorous look of herself.

In her latest Instagram picture, Avneet can be seen donning a vibrant side slit dress. She wore stylish heels and that belt of hers completed her look. With her open hair and red lips, she stunningly posed in front the lens and looked hot in the picture.

Check out her picture right here:

On the work front, Avneet started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to work in television as well as film projects. Some of her TV projects include Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini. Speaking about her film work, she was last seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2.