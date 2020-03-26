Avneet Kaur redoes her room; have a look

MUMBAI: TikTok star Avneet Kaur is currently seen as Princess Yasmine in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddharth Nigam.

Recently, the duo made their relationship insta official after they have fallen in love with each other while shooting for the show. After making it public, Siddharth and Avneet are constantly putting their TikTok videos and pictures together, painting the social media red with their PDA. Just like in the show, Sid and Avneet's pair has become quite hit among the viewers and fans on social media as well.

Now, Avneet did something really interesting and productive at the same time during her lockdown phase. That’s right. As PM Modi has declared 21 days of lockdown nationwide, Avneet has plenty of time to kill. Having said that, the actress decided to give a makeover to her room and must say, she made her room lively and beautiful. Her room not looks cosy and pretty but also motivates you to not to leave your house and just in time of coronavirus outbreak, this seems like

With a makeover, Avneet took to her Instagram profile and shared a series of pictures where we can see how beautifully she has rearranged the decor of her bedroom.

