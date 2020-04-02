Avneet Kaur’s SPECIAL SURPRISE for fans

MUMBAI: Due to the massive spread of the deadly coronavirus, lockdown of 21 days has been implemented to curb the same by the government wherein the citizens are supposed to stay indoors and not step out of the house unless it is absolutely necessary.

It has been almost a week that people are adhering to the lockdown. Many celebrities have taken to different activities to keep themselves occupied in this period. Some cleaned their houses and closets, while others relieved their long-lost hobbies. It is also a great time for the celebrities to get connected with their fans.

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur decided to surprise her fans by interacting with them on Instagram wherein she answered a few questions and messages by her ardent fans.

In a quick chat with her fans, Avneet revealed that she would love to visit Paris, her favourite Indian food is Rajma Chawal, Shinchan is her favourite cartoon, if not an actress she would love to open her own clothing line and many such interesting facts.

Have a look at her post:

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.