News

Avneet Kaur’s UBER CUTE WISH for a SPECIAL SOMEONE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2020 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is undeniably one of the most popular divas of the telly world. The beautiful actress has been in showbiz for a long time now and has made her mark in the entertainment world with her talent. 

Avneet has been climbing the ladder of success ever since she has stepped into the industry, and there has been no stopping her. The actress has starred in a number of popular TV shows, movies, and music videos that proved to be major hits. She is currently a part of SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The gorgeous actress always makes a point to entertain her followers on Instagram and TikTok handles.

Apart from being a phenomenal actress Avneet is also a great friend and human being. The actress took to her social media handle to wish birthday to a special some someone.

The special someone is none other than her bestie Sidharth Nigam’s pet dog. The actress took to the gram and posted a cute song on the pet dog’s birthday.

Have a look at the video:

Isn’t Avneet super cute? What are your thoughts about this cutie? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

Tags SAB TV Avneet Kaur Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga Sidharth Nigam Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here