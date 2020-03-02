Avneet Kaur’s UBER CUTE WISH for a SPECIAL SOMEONE

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is undeniably one of the most popular divas of the telly world. The beautiful actress has been in showbiz for a long time now and has made her mark in the entertainment world with her talent.



Avneet has been climbing the ladder of success ever since she has stepped into the industry, and there has been no stopping her. The actress has starred in a number of popular TV shows, movies, and music videos that proved to be major hits. She is currently a part of SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The gorgeous actress always makes a point to entertain her followers on Instagram and TikTok handles.

Apart from being a phenomenal actress Avneet is also a great friend and human being. The actress took to her social media handle to wish birthday to a special some someone.

The special someone is none other than her bestie Sidharth Nigam’s pet dog. The actress took to the gram and posted a cute song on the pet dog’s birthday.

Have a look at the video:

Isn’t Avneet super cute? What are your thoughts about this cutie? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.