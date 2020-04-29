Avneet Kaur was a part of Jhalak Dikhlaja but NOT as a CELEBRITY

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Avneet Kaur is one of the most talked about young Television actresses. Apart from making wonders with her part in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, the actress is also a social media influencer and is seen in several music videos.

Avneet started her career from Dance India Dance as a contestant.

Well, did you know Avneet participated in yet another reality show but not as a celebrity?

Yes. You heard it right.

The actress, during her initial period in the showbiz, performed with Darsheel Safary in Jhalak Dikhlaja as his choreography partner. Darsheel was a contestant and the audience were supposed to vote for him while Avneet shook a leg with him on the stage.

Have a look at the pictures:

Well, now surely if Jhalak Dikhlaja returns, the makers would opt on having Avneet on the board given her massive popularity, but this time around, as a celebrity contestant.

What are your views on Avneet’s journey in the showbiz? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.