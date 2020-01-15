Avneet Kaur wishes everyone Happy Makar Sankranti in STYLE

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is a glam diva.

The pretty lady is an active social media user, and via platforms like Instagram, she reveals her different fashionable looks.

Presently seen in the tele serial Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Avneet has yet again flaunted a glamorous look of herself.

This time, Avneet, who looks beautiful in ethnic as well as Western outfits, has shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a cute crop top in white and blue. She paired it up with a bottom of the same print. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup, looking stunning as usual.

Sharing the picture, the actress wished everyone a happy Makar Sankranti. Check out her latest look right here.

On the work front, Avneet started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to work in television as well as film projects. Some of her TV projects include Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini. Speaking about her film work, she was last seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2.