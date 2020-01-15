News

Avneet Kaur wishes everyone Happy Makar Sankranti in STYLE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 09:44 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is a glam diva.

The pretty lady is an active social media user, and via platforms like Instagram, she reveals her different fashionable looks.

Presently seen in the tele serial Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Avneet has yet again flaunted a glamorous look of herself.

This time, Avneet, who looks beautiful in ethnic as well as Western outfits, has shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a cute crop top in white and blue. She paired it up with a bottom of the same print. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup, looking stunning as usual.

Sharing the picture, the actress wished everyone a happy Makar Sankranti. Check out her latest look right here.

On the work front, Avneet started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as a contestant, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She went on to work in television as well as film projects. Some of her TV projects include Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, and Chandra Nandini. Speaking about her film work, she was last seen in Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2.

Avneet Kaur, Happy Makar Sankranti, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Chandra Nandini, Mardaani

