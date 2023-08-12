Avniash's scheme threatens to shatter Pashminna and Raghav's love story on Sony SAB’s 'Pashminna - DhaageMohobbatKe’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 14:17
Avniash

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s 'Pashminna - DhaageMohobbat Ke' narrates the heartwarming love story of Pashminna(Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani) unfolding in the beautiful landscape of Kashmir.In recent episodes, the viewers saw Pashminna and Raghav get stuck in a life-threatening landslide. In this dire situation, Pashminna’s rare blood type poses a challenge, testing the limits of survival and potentially deepening the connection between her and Raghav.

In an exciting twist of fate, the estranged couple Avinash (Hiten Tejwani) and Preeti (Gauri Pradhan) cross paths this week. Pashminna's life hangs in the balance, dependent on Avinash's blood donation as he shares the same blood group as Pashminna. The revelation of their connection lingers, but he hesitates to unveil his identity as her father. Meanwhile, he orchestrates miscommunication and pushes Raghav and Pashminna apart. Will they abandon their love and embark on separate paths, or will fate intervene, guiding them back to each other?

Isha Sharma, who essays the role of Pahminna, said, “Pashminna and Raghav's journey is at a crossroads, and this week will be a heart-thumping roller coaster for the viewers. As an artist, I'm thrilled to bring these intense moments to life and share in anticipation of what fate holds for our characters. Shooting the landslide episode was challenging, but the scenes translated well on screen. It would be interesting for the fans to see how Pashminna’s life will take a turn after her father comes into the picture.''

Hiten Tejwani, who essays the role of Avinash, said, “Avinash has a past attached to Kashmir and he has left everything behind and moved to Mumbai. Now he refuses to give his blood to Pashminna as he doesn’t want any more connections with Kashmir. As an actor, delving into Avinash's psyche has been both intriguing and emotionally charged and I am excited to be back. I believe viewers will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the unfolding of this dramatic saga.”

Tune in to watch Pashminna - DhaageMohobbat Ke every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM & 10:30 PM only on Sony SAB.

