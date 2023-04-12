Awe! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals taking advice from his Wife for every smallest thing; Says ‘I don't do anything without asking her…’

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to make his OTT debut with Tatlubaaz, who is most known for his appearances in Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, and Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. Dheeraj is seen portraying a con artist, which he claims has enabled him to represent a variety of character traits. In addition to shattering his long-standing reputation as a TV actor, Dheeraj makes his OTT debut by convincingly portraying an Uttar Pradesh conman.

Tatlubaaz, which features notable performances by Zeishan Quadri, Divya Agarwal, and Nargis Fakhri, is available for streaming on Epic On and is receiving generally favorable reviews from viewers. Dheeraj opens up over the phone about his professional path, the characters he hopes to do, his wish to be recognized as an actor rather than a TV or OTT actor, and his ultimate goal as an actor.

He said, “Very exciting! I wanted to switch the medium to do some different work than what I was doing on TV. Tatlubaaz was something that I was looking forward to doing for a long time. I haven't done a character like this before. It was an exciting role and there was so much to do. I got to play different shades of the role. We shot in different locations in Varanasi, Bareilly, Alibag, Goa, and some parts of Mumbai, which was completely different from what we do on TV. I did some workshops to get the UP dialect and get into the character. It was like coming out of my comfort zone and going into the field.”

He reflected when asked about facing challenges for taking some bold decisions to quit successful shows on TV, It is very challenging because people are attached to the character. But, on TV you don't have many options to choose from. I wanted to do something different and Tatlubaaz was a good opportunity. Here, people will know me by my name rather than a character. Also, I didn't quit shows. It has always been part of the plan and the script. We didn't get good numbers so it happened early. Same with Kundali Bhagya, it was a mutual decision between me, the producers, and the creative team. We decided to call it off. For Sasural Simar Ka, I was doing that show for seven years and then there was nothing more for me to do in the show. So I decided to part ways amicably and do something better than that. I didn't have anything in hand when I quit any of the shows.”

He also revealed how his wife plays a crucial role in his life. He mentioned, “I don't do anything without asking her. I don't even wear a T-shirt without asking her. I love asking for the smallest of details from her.”

He added, “I am a family man. My kids, wife, and dog keep me busy. I spend time with my family when I am not working. My wife and I are movie buffs so we watch a lot of movies. You won't see me going to a lot of parties. I like to be at home. I like to balance work and home. My wife, in fact, pushes me to meet friends and attend events.”

He mentioned the most admired thing from their relationship, “Compatibility, understanding and patience. Some days are tough but we work it out and calm the other person down. We understand that any of us can walk out of the relationship but if we are together, we made a choice to be together.”

Credit- Free Press Journal