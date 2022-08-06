Awesome! After Mukku and Anupamaa meet the soon-to-be Nanand- Bhabhi in Anupamaa

Barkha is hurt that the party is cancelled but she understands that Indian rituals are important and she agrees to postpone the party.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 13:04
Awesome! After Mukku and Anupamaa meet the soon-to-be Nanand- Bhabhi in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.   

Also read Anupama : OMG! Anuj and Anupama will break Barkha’s heart
As we know the current track has left viewers excited with the new chemistries forming in the show. The love track between Samar and Sara. Aslo between Adhik and Muskaan, Surely they are going to be Nanan Bhabhi in the show. Take a look at this adorable picture. 

Check out the picture

Also read Anupama : OMG! Anuj and Anupama will break Barkha’s heart

Meanwhile in the show,  Anuj tells Barkha to postpone the party and tells about Anupama’s pag phera and that she would have to go to the Shah family.

Barkha is hurt that the party is cancelled but she understands that Indian rituals are important and she agrees to postpone the party.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Barkha and Anupama’s relationship turns out to be post this incident.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 13:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Kanika Mann looks sweltering hot in these Bikini pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sab Satrangi: Treasure Hunt! Mannu’s family busy looking for key to Shweta’s deep pocket of money
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming Danger! Maira reaches forest for her football, Shree follows her
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Anupamaa: Massive Twist! Ankush doesn’t want Barkha to take a wrong step against Anuj and Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Pushpa Impossible: Oops! Dipti’s mother gets hit by a cricket ball as she comes for a surprise visit
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Himani Sahani to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that Sony...
Recent Stories
Surya Sharma gearing up for the role of a cop in 'Brown'
Surya Sharma gearing up for the role of a cop in 'Brown'
Latest Video