Awesome! BALH2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar GROOVE with this SPECIAL PERSON; Deets Inside

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively.

In this video, we see Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta grooving with Sneha aka Shivina. Take a look at their hilarious dance video.

Fans are loving their off-camera bond and are very excited to see their dance performances in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Krish is investigating the case and keeping Priya informed about it.

Soon, Krish finds some shocking evidence that points toward Varun's involvement in the murder.

Krish isn't aware that Varun is Priya's Jiju but as he reveals it to Priya she is stunned.

Priya refuses to believe Krish but as she sees the evidence she is left shocked and speechless.

Priya is terribly shattered knowing so many members of her own family are the reason for Ram's agony.

As Varun's name will be leaked, Mahendra and Shashi's name will also be exposed.

How will Ram come to know the truth?

