Awesome! Check out the amazing dance performance of the GHKKPM team

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is having a jolly time together, which reflects the unbreakable bond that the actors share off-camera. Take a look at their adorable video that will definitely melt your heart.

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Jagtap continues to provoke Virat and passes vulgar comments about Sai, which makes Virat lose his temper.

Soon, Virat gets into a tiff with Jagtap.

Jagtap and his goons are about to fire on Virat but just then, Samrat comes in between to save his brother and gets killed.

Will Patralekha blame Sai for this?

