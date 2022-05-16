AWESOME! GHKKPM's Bhavani aka Kishori Shahane gives singing lessons to this co-star, Deet inside

Jagtap finally gets bail and so he is released from jail, wherein his father and his goons' gang give him a grand welcome. Here what is quite shocking is that he demands Sai. Now, Jagtap wants to get Sai at any cost.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi. 

In this video, we see that Kishori Shahane, who plays the role of Bhavani is seen teaching singing to her on-screen daughter-in-law. On-screen, there is too much dispute between them, but off-camera they share a lovely rapport together. Take a look at their amazing video together. 

Check out the video  

In the upcoming track, Jagtap finally gets bail and so he is released from jail, wherein his father and his goons' gang give him a grand welcome. Here what is quite shocking is that he demands Sai. Now, Jagtap wants to get Sai at any cost.

Will Virat and Sai be able to fight back against him? This will definitely be enthralling to watch next, in the show.

