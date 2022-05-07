Awesome! This is how Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are preparing for their wedding, Check out

The couple has been together for 12 years and got together on Survivor India in 2011, where they both fell in love and they were made official a year later and got engaged in 2014.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 16:23
MUMBAI:

We know that lock upp fame Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh are all set to get married on the 9th of July and the wedding is to take place in Agra. The rituals and the pre-wedding celebrations have long since begun.

Payal’s Gold Kada:

talking to another news portal, Payal said that she will be wearing ger nani’s gold kada as she loved her and her nani has given it to her and will wear it with her wedding jewellery. She also added that she is going to miss her on the big day.

A good way to start a new life:

The couple is starting their life with a noble deed as they plan to feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and plant 100 trees on their wedding day.

The pre-wedding attire:

The couple recently also decked up for a gorgeous pre-wedding photoshoot and they looked so in love and full of romance for the special video. Payal wore a lovely pink saree, while Sangram looked dapper in a Navy Blue kurta and a gold-printed jacket.

The pre-wedding photoshoot:

Payal got a little cheeky when she talked about the pre-wedding photoshoot and talked about it during an interaction and said that the shoot was done to prepare him for the wedding as that’s how it worked, because you have to prepare the pehelwan (wrestler) to get married.

The rituals and ceremonies:

When she talked about the pre-wedding ceremonies with a news site, she said that the wedding will take place with all the rituals and they will have a puja, mehendi ceremony, chooda rasam, mata ki chowki, haldi and sangeet.

The long relationship:

The couple has been together for 12 long years and talking about the same, Sangram said that they had suspended the plan twice because of deep loss of loved ones and that he wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before they got married.

The timeline of their love:

The couple has been together for 12 years and got together on Survivor India in 2011, where they both fell in love and they were made official a year later and got engaged in 2014.

Also read: Oops! This is how Lock Upp fame Mandana Karimi reacts to trolls for twerking in hijab

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

