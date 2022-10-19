Awesome! Jannat Zubair to make her Punjabi film debut with this film

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is a well known name in the Television industry. She started her career as a child actor in Star One's Dill Mill Gayye. However her major recognition came with the shows; Imagine TV's Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Colors TV's Phulwa.

The bubbly actress who is also known to be a social media sensation will soon be seen making her debut in the Punjabi film ‘Kulche Chole’

Jannat will be playing the lead actress in the film opposite Dilraj Grewal, who has also sung a song in the film. The film is produced under the banner Saga Studios.

Kulche Chole will hit cinemas on 11th November 2022.

Jannat was last seen in the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

