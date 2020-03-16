Awesome! Kumkum Bhagya's Ranbir aka Krishna has a special surprise for This co-star, Deets Inside

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 22:48
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

On-screen, we have seen them go against each other. However, off-camera they both share a great bond. 

Likewise, In this video we see that Krishna aka Ranbir and Aparna aka Shahana, are very up with a fun reel together. Take a look at their fun banter in this video. 

Check out the video

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparna Mishra (@appy__77)

 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Ranbir acts as if he was the one who was betrayed by fate and follows Prachi while she is in pain. When she agrees to speak with him, he claims that the child is his and that he consumed himself because of intoxication.

Sahana becomes enraged and contacts the media after Prachi is later beaten and humiliated by the entire family. She informs reporters of all the actions taken against Prachi.

With this behaviour, Prachi becomes enraged and slaps Sahana while requesting that she go.  

Latest Video