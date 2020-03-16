Awesome! Netizens happy about Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai’s re-run; say “My Mom’s favourite show”

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ one of the most epic serials Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai was one of the favourite serials of the audience once upon a time as it broke all the barriers of discriminating against skin colour and getting into a blissful marital relationship.

Additionally, the show also showed a beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters.

The show starred Angad Hasija aka Alekh, Kinshuk Mahajan aka Ranvir, Sara Khan aka Sadhana and Parul Chouhan aka Ragini in the lead roles. Apurva Agnihotri was seen as Anmol Rajvansh and Sulagna Panigrahi played the role of Sakshi Alekh Rajvansh.

Later on, in the show, we saw a generation leap where actress Nirali Desai was seen as Tamanna Rajvansh, the daughter of Ragini and Ranveer's biological daughter and Anmol’s adoptive daughter. On the other hand, Divya Naaz was seen as Khushi Rajvansh, the daughter of Sadhana and Alekh.

The show was bankrolled by Director Kut’s Production and it premiered on 8 October 2007 and went off-air on 13 November 2010. Due to unfortunate reasons, the show bid adieu to the audience.

After Bidaai went off-air, the TV show Gulaal starring Manasi Parekh and Niel Bhatt replaced it.

The good news is Bidaai is all set to entertain its viewers yet again with its re-run which is starting on 29th August. It will air at 4 PM on Star Plus’ sister channel Star Bharat.

The show’s actors Sara, Kinshuk, and Angad took to their social media and shared this exciting news.

Have a look at the posts!

Well, after knowing this fact, the fans cannot keep calm as their favourite show is returning.

They have shared their amazing reactions on social media.

Have a look at the comments.

